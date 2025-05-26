Parsons Valley in Nilgiris records 718 mm rainfall in just 48 hours

CHENNAI: Parsons Valley in the Nilgiris district received a whopping 718 mm rainfall in just 48 hours ending Monday morning 8.30 am.

Weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the Tamil Nadu Weatherman handle, quoted the data and quipped that only the Nilgiris district in the entire Western Ghats region can record multiple triple-century rainfall figures.

According to rainfall data from the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on May 26, Avalanche in the district topped the chart with 353 mm, followed by Porthimund with 320 mm, and Upper Bhavani with 298 mm. In the nearby Coimbatore district, Chinnakallar received 213 mm of rain in the same period, the blogger said.

So many triple centuries, only Nilgiris district can record like this in entire western ghats. Parson valley follows yesterday 384 mm with another triple century with 334 mm. Last 48 hrs, Parson valley has recorded 718 mm which is huge.



26.05.2025 24 hrs rainfall in Nilgiris dt… — Tamil Nadu Weatherman (@praddy06) May 26, 2025

Several parts of the State are receiving spells of rain due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon this year, which has advanced further into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, and additional parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal, according to an RMC bulletin issued on Monday.

The weather department has also forecast a low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27 (tomorrow).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies rainfall severity based on daily rainfall amounts. The categories are:

Very Light to Light Rainfall: 0.1 to 15.5 mm

Moderate Rainfall: 15.6 to 64.4 mm

Heavy Rainfall: 64.5 to 115.5 mm

Very Heavy Rainfall: 115.6 to 204.4 mm

Extremely Heavy Rainfall: 204.4 mm and above