Parking land dispute: Man stabs to death two elderly brothers in Tirunelveli

The accused, Senthilkumar (44), who works as a welder in Chennai, also sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Palayamkottai Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Dalton (76), a resident of Manipuram near Nellai Town, and his elder brother Nicholas Rajarathinam (78). Dalton owned a petrol pump in the area.

According to the source, the hostility between Senthilkumar and Dalton's family was not new. Senthilkumar's family owns land near Dalton's house, and there had been a long-standing dispute between the two families over Dalton's family parking cars on the vacant land surrounding the temple. The parking issue had been a source of friction between the families for some time.

The simmering dispute came to a head on Tuesday morning when Senthilkumar was leaving his house on a motorcycle. At that time, Dalton's son Narendra (27) was taking his car parked in the area.