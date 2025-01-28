Parked goods carrier with empty cylinders goes up in flames in Hosur

COIMBATORE: A parked goods carrier vehicle laden with 20 empty LPG cylinders went up in a fire in Hosur in Krishnagiri.

The goods carrier vehicle, laden with empty cylinders that were bought from in and around the Hosur area by Palani, 42, an iron scrap merchant from Elasagiri village in Hosur, was parked near his godown.

Suddenly, a fire broke out on Monday and spread out intensively.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire after battling for an hour.

By then, the vehicle and gas cylinders had been completely gutted.

A major untoward incident was averted as the cylinders were empty.

The Hosur police have registered a case and further inquiries are underway to find out the reason for the fire.