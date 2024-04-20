Parents to be urged to admit kids in State-run schools

CHENNAI: With the number of new admissions in the government schools in Tamil Nadu is about to touch 4 lakh, teachers and headmasters have launched a State-wide promotion/marketing programme by directly contacting the parents to admit their wards in the State-run institutions.

In addition, a helpline – 14417 – has also been set up for parents to clear all their doubts on admissions in government schools.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that since the State government was keen on reaching the target of 5 lakh new admissions in State-run schools this year, teachers and headmasters have already engaged in contacting parents to create awareness about the advantages of admitting their children in government schools.

In addition to the ad campaign that began last month for new admissions, the official added that talking to parents would be an added advantage.

“Helpline number ‘14417’ has already received over 1 lakh calls from parents in the last one month,” he pointed out. “Though all calls may not be converted to new admissions, at least between 70-80% of the calls could yield results.”

From April 22-26, the school management committee would have to contact the parents. “If required, teachers have the liberty to go door-to-door in their respective regions to convince parents to admit their children in the government schools,” he averred.

The official also made it clear that the State government had ensured that the existing students should be retained for new academic session.

“At the same time, the management will also make sure there aren’t any drop-outs,” stated the official.