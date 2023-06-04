Parents, teachers urge Edu dept to postpone reopening of schools

CHENNAI: With Chennai and other parts of the State witnessing a rise in temperature, most parents and teachers have requested the education department to postpone the school reopening scheduled on June 7.

Due to this very reason, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had earlier announced school reopening to June 7, from June 1 for classes 6 to 12 and from June 5 for classes 1 to 5.

But, as an unexpected turn of events, the temperature in Chennai city along with other regions have been witnessing an increase in heat. Hence, several parents and children have voiced out their concerns of schools reopening on June 7.

Speaking to DT NEXT, P Sujatha, mother of a class 7 student in Ashok Nagar said, "Considering spike in temperature and heat waves, we request the education department to postpone reopening of schools to some other day."

"Children travelling to and from the school during peak heat hours could suffer from health issues like dehydration, lower blood pressure, hyperthermia, chronic headache and more. Hence, the government should reconsider the decision to reopen schools on the 7th, " the mother added.

Pressing on the same demand, a headmaster of a government school in Chennai spoke about the difficulties of students to concentrate in class due to heat. "Children will face added difficulty to sit and observe in class due to the rise in temperature."

"Hence, the minister should hold necessary meetings regarding school reopening. In the meantime, schools should ensure fans and water supply are available in school" the teacher requested..