Parents seek probe into death of 8-yr-old daughter in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Parents of an eight year old girl, who allegedly died falling into a tank, petitioned police suspecting foul play in her death in Coimbatore on Monday. According to police, the deceased Gokulapriya, daughter of Veeran, a native of Villupuram district and his wife Senbagavalli, 32, working as a temporary teacher in a Government Middle School were residing at Bharathiar Street in Pachapalayam.

On Sunday night, Gokulapriya had gone to celebrate the birthday of a five year old girl residing in the neighbourhood, but did not return home even after a long time.

After a search, the aggrieved parents found their daughter drowned in a ten feet deep ground tank. She was immediately rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where doctors examined and declared the girl to have died already. Meanwhile, the parents lodged a complaint with Perur police raising suspicion in the death of their daughter.

Further inquiries are on.