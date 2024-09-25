Parents oppose term fee hike in Keelkattalai school; stage protest

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Raising opposition against the increase in term fees for students of a private matriculation school in Keelkattalai, 200 parents staged a protest at the entrance of the school on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, students of classes 1-12 at the Holy Family Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School were informed that the term fees for the 2024-25 academic year has been increased.

Parents tried to get information regarding the hike. However, according to the parents speaking to DT Next, the school management did not provide a proper response. A parent said, “I had been paying Rs 4,500 as term fees for my son in Class 5. But, now the school has increased the fees to Rs 9,500. This hike is unacceptable.”

For students between classes 6-12, the term fee was within Rs 6,000, but now, it has been increased to Rs 11,500. And, there are no term fees for students in LKG and UKG.

Opposing the sudden hike in term fees, 200 parents sat for protest on Tuesday. “Despite attempting to contact the school management several times, nobody responded, and there was no proper intimation from the management. We had expected the term fees to increase by a maximum Rs 2,000. But, the management had hiked the price too high,” fumed a parent.

Hearing about the protest, and parents’ ire over the fee hike, the school management has issued a circular on Tuesday stating, “We would like to inform you that the revision of fees will be reconsidered. We’ll hold a meeting with the parents within 10 working days. Until then, parents need not pay the second term fees.”