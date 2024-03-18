Parents held for killing daughter over love affair

COIMBATORE: Parents and aunt of a 17-year-old girl were arrested by police on Sunday after they murdered her over a love affair in Krishnagiri.

According to police, the deceased Spurthi, 16, who was studying class 11 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Bagalur near Hosur, was found dead in a lake in Anna Nagar on the night of 15 March. A post-mortem found out that she was murdered.

Investigations by Bagalur police revealed that the girl was in a relationship with 25-year-old Siva from Muthaali village. Even though her parents disapproved of her relationship and asked her to concentrate on her studies, the girl continued to be in an affair with the youth.

Her furious parents, Prakash, 37, and Kamatchi, 33 as well as her aunt Meenatchi, 36 assaulted the girl to death, wrapped the body in a gunny bag, took it in a two-wheeler and dumped it in the lake. Police arrested the trio and further inquiries are on.