Parents held for daughter's murder in Tirunelveli

The victim, identified as Amudha (21), was found hanging at her house in Nochikulam South Street under Senbagaramanallur panchayat near Moolaikaraipatti. Her parents, Sivan Konar (60) and Vairammal (57), initially informed villagers that she had died by suicide.

Following the incident, Moolaikaraipatti police recovered the body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital at Palayamkottai for post-mortem examination.