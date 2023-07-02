Parents can claim abandoned baby in 15 days: Collector

CHENGALPATTU: After a newborn boy child was reportedly abandoned behind the D6 police station in Maraimalai Nagar last week, district collector A R Rahul Nadh on Saturday requested the parents of the child to come forward and claim it within the next 15 days.

The child, which was abandoned on June 23, was rescued by the Maraimalai Nagar police personnel with the help of the District child protection services. The child was later placed in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee after it was given a thorough medical check-up at the Maraimalai Nagar primary health centre. Following this, the district collector on Saturday said that the children’s parents can contact the District child protection services or the Child Welfare Committee within the next two weeks of advertisements appearing in newspapers.