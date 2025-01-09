Parents among 8 booked for child marriage in Theni

MADURAI: Andipatti All Women Police in Theni district booked a minor girl's parents and six others under the Child Marriage Act on Wednesday. The victim is from Kadupatti of Madurai met M Anandakumar of Andipatti (Theni) at a function in 2024 and had a relationship with him.

Her parents arranged her marriage on March 3, and soon, the victim got pregnant. While undergoing tests at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, it was found out she was a minor, and a case was registered.

Based on a complaint, the case was filed under section 366 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and sections 5(1), 5 (j) (ii) and 6 of the Pocso Act.

The girl's parents, Eswaran and Rajeshwari, her husband Anandakumar, Murugesan, Eswari, Ranjith Kumar, Krishnaveni and M Balakrishnan are facing charges.