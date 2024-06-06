Parents allege schools, especially CBSE schools conducting online classes during summer break in Chennai

CHENNAI: While the schools in Tamil Nadu are only set to open on June 10, which was postponed from June 6 due to intense heat, there are cases of certain schools, specially CBSE schools conducting online classes even during the summer break.

Tamil Nadu during the summer currently, has been experiencing intense heat impacting the health and wellness of people. Hence, during this period, counting that children will be more vulnerable to the heat, the State government decided to postpone the schools till June 10.

However, since the past few days, Chennai and neighbouring districts, on the contrary, had been receiving rain spells, causing hesitancy among parents to send children to schools during rain.

But, even during the period of slight extension of summer holidays, some schools, especially CBSE schools both in the city and other districts have been found conducting online classes for children.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a parent said, "My daughter had been attending online classes this whole week. She is in class 9 studying in a CBSE school in Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The classes are held between 8:30 am to 2:40 pm."

Meanwhile, another parent of a child in class 7 of a CBSE school in Chennai pointed out that her son is forced to sit for online classes even during summer break. "My younger son has been attending two-hour online class, while my older son in class 10 attends five-hour online class. This is unnecessary stress on children even during the break."

The parents also pointed out that amid summer break, they are forced to ensure their children attend classes. They are forced to change their regular schedule during the break.