Parched well delays Pournami abhishekam at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

As a tradition, the water from Singa Muga Kinaru, located on the temple premises at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, has been used for abhishekams for Bragadeeshwarar in the mornings and evenings.

The well had dried up due to drought conditions in recent days. Following this, the temple priest Thyagarajan had fetched water from the nearby water source maintained by the ASI. However, on Saturday, the priest could not fetch water from the nearby source.