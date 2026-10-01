Paranur toll plaza to go barrier-free from October 1

Paranur will become the first user fee plaza in Tamil Nadu to shift to fully automated fee collection on National Highways, with the system using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and FASTag-linked RFID technology.



The rollout comes ahead of the long weekend, with Gandhi Jayanthi falling on Friday, and is expected to provide relief to motorists heading to southern districts. Paranur is among the busiest toll plazas in the State, handling traffic on NH-45, the key road link between Chennai and southern Tamil Nadu.



Under MLFF, vehicles will no longer have to slow down or stop at toll booths. High-performance RFID readers will detect the vehicle's FASTag while AI-enabled ANPR cameras capture and read its registration number. The system will match the FASTag and vehicle details in real time and automatically deduct the applicable toll from the linked account.