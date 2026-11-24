The average revenue increase across the seven plazas was 21.10%. Manoharpura recorded the highest increase at 24.51%, followed by Mundka (23.55%), Choryasi (23.06%), Gharaunda (17.39%), Shahjahanpur, (16.57%) and Daulatpura (15.66%).

NHAI attributed the increase to improved toll collection efficiency, higher transaction volumes and reduced collection costs. The barrier-less system uses electronic toll collection technology to facilitate seamless movement, reducing congestion, travel time, fuel consumption and vehicular emissions.

The authority said around 60% of the value of e-notices issued across the seven plazas had already been recovered, indicating improved enforcement against toll evasion.

However, NHAI has flagged instances of vehicle owners masking or tampering with registration number plates to avoid paying toll charges and said it is coordinating with State governments and enforcement agencies to take action against such offenders. Police checkposts have been established at select locations, including Gharaunda, where vehicles involved in such violations are intercepted and fined under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

NHAI is also deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions, including vehicle fingerprinting and integration with the VAHAN database, to identify such vehicles and trace their registered owners. E-notices are being issued to recover unpaid toll charges, while applicable VAHAN services may be restricted if the notices remain unpaid.

Two more Tamil Nadu toll plazas, Nemili and Chenasamudram, were brought under the MLFF system on November 12 and 21, respectively. Their performance was not included in the revenue assessment.