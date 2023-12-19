Parandur villagers protest near Kancheeepuram Collectorate

CHENNAI: The villagers of Parandur protested near the Kancheeepuram Collectorate on Tuesday against the government to change the location of the airport.

On Tuesday morning hundreds of villagers of Parandur and its surrounding villagers gathered in the Kavalan Gate near the Kancheepuram collectorate and protested against the government to change the location of the Greenfield airport.

The villagers mentioned that in 2013 the DMK government had mentioned in its manifesto that lands which belong to the farmers will not be taken by the government for any developments without getting approval from the farmers.

The villagers claimed that the government should stay firm to what they had promised and should get back the government order to construct the airport in Parandur by destroying the farmlands.

The Central government announced Parandur as the location of the Second airport in Chennai in August last year.

Since all their farmlands are under the acquisition proposal the villagers are protesting.

The protest had so far crossed 514 days against the government to grab their attention and are demanding change of location.

The villagers are also boycotting the Gram Sabha and some of them had tried protesting by not sending their kids to the schools.