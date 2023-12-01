Parandur villagers protest by not sending their kids to school

CHENNAI: The villagers of Parandur and its surrounding villages protested by not sending their kids to the schools on Friday against the government to change the location of the airport. The villagers said that they would not send the children to government schools till the government changed the location.

The villagers of Parandur are continuing their everyday protest against the government to change the location of the Greenfield airport. On the 494th day of the protest, the villagers stopped their kids from attending their classes. There were 117 students from LKG to class 8 in the Eganapuram panchayat middle school and on Friday all 117 of them skipped their classes.

Earlier the airport was planned to be constructed in about 4,870 Acres by acquiring the lands from 13 villages including Parandur and Eganapuram.

In the latest GO it was mentioned that about 5746 Acres will be acquired for the construction of the airport and 20 villages will be destroyed for it. The Kancheepuram district administration also started the initial works for acquiring the lands. This made the villagers angry with the government and they said they would protest in various ways in the future if the government did not drop the plan.