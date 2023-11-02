Parandur villagers boycott Grama Sabha

CHENNAI: Refusing to give up their protest against setting up the greenfield second airport on their lands, the villagers of Parandur and surrounding villages boycotted the Grama Sabha meeting for the fourth time, and asked the government to pick another location for the airport.

The villagers of Parandur and its surrounding areas have been opposing the airport project, alleging that setting it up on their lands would destroy the agricultural lands and the livelihood of the people in 13 villages.

On Wednesday, they boycotted the Grama Sabha meeting in Egnapuram for the fourth time in a row. Only the ward councillors attended the meeting, said sources.

The protesters said the senior government officials should grant them appointment to meet and discuss the consequences of constructing the airport on farmlands. They vowed that the protest would not be called off till the government changed the location.

The protest has been going on for more than 450 days, with the villagers resorting to various methods to capture the attention of the people and the media, and thus the government.