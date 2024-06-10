Parandur: Tamil Nadu government to acquire 67 hectares more for Chennai’s second airport

CHENNAI: Moving ahead with the plan to set up the second airport for Chennai in Parandur, the Tamil Nadu government issued a notification to acquire an additional 67 hectares of land for the airport, on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the land identified for acquisition is located in Edayarpakkam village in Sriperumbudur taluk, Kancheepuram district, said a Thanthi TV report.

Those affected by the land acquisition for the new airport will have 30 days to submit objections or concerns regarding the acquisition to the respective District Revenue Officers.

A public hearing on the proposed acquisition and its impact on local stakeholders will be held on July 22 and 23, the report said.

It may be noted that the residents of Parandur and the neighbouring villages, who will be evicted from the land identified for the second airport for Chennai, have been opposing the plan to acquiring their agricultural land for airport project for a long time. They have been staging many protests urging the government to drop the proposal.