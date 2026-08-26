Parandur studied choice: Thangam; Incumbent unconvinced

CHENNAI: DMK member and former Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday (August 25) launched a spirited defence of the Parandur airport, explaining in detail the processes and technical aspects, terming the TVK government's decision to drop it as wrong.
The TVK government didn't engage much in the discussion with the Industries Minister Keerthana, assuring that the land seized for the now-dropped project would be used without affecting people or agriculture.
Thangam, meanwhile, went on to assert that the new airport site had not been selected in a single day.
"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) selected the proposed site because it would cause minimal displacement of people and would not disturb other industries or the existing Tambaram defence airbase, which can't be touched due to the nation's strategic needs," Thangam said.
Explaining why Parandur was selected, he said the eastern region had the Bay of Bengal, while the northern region had a large industrial base, including Manali and other areas.
"The only option was to select the site in the western region, around Parandur and Pannur. There was no personal intention to select the proposed airport at Parandur. If the government abandons the new airport project, it will affect the growth of industries in the State," he alleged.
Replying to him, Minister for Law and Energy R Nirmalkumar said the Chief Minister had taken the decision only after holding detailed discussions with various stakeholders.
He also assured that the Chief Minister would announce alternative schemes for Parandur.
Following him, Minister Keerthana said alternative industrial schemes would be implemented at Parandur without affecting people or agricultural lands. She also questioned why the DMK regime had commenced the expansion work at the existing airport.
"The Union government has approved Terminal 5 at Meenambakkam Airport, including the bypass road. The government is not against the new airport, but it should not affect agricultural lands and common people," Minister Keerthana said.