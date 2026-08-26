Parandur studied choice: Thangam; Incumbent unconvinced

The TVK government didn't engage much in the discussion with the Industries Minister Keerthana, assuring that the land seized for the now-dropped project would be used without affecting people or agriculture.

Thangam, meanwhile, went on to assert that the new airport site had not been selected in a single day.

"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) selected the proposed site because it would cause minimal displacement of people and would not disturb other industries or the existing Tambaram defence airbase, which can't be touched due to the nation's strategic needs," Thangam said.