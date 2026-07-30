Parandur land acquisition DRO transferred; post remains vacant

In a reshuffle of district revenue officers (DROs) across the State, K Ramamoorthy, Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition), New Greenfield Airport (Zone I), has been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Chennai. The transfer orders were issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Wednesday.

Senior officials in the Kancheepuram district administration said they were not authorised to comment on the Parandur airport project. They, however, stated that three special DROs had been appointed for land acquisition for the Parandur project and that one of them has now been transferred.