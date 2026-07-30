Parandur land acquisition DRO transferred; post remains vacant

CHENNAI: In a major development, the district revenue officer in charge of land acquisition for the Parandur greenfield airport (zone I) has been transferred out without making any replacement appointment, leaving the post vacant, which has raised the question whether the TVK-led government is stepping back from further land acquisition for the proposed airport.
In a reshuffle of district revenue officers (DROs) across the State, K Ramamoorthy, Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition), New Greenfield Airport (Zone I), has been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Chennai. The transfer orders were issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Wednesday.
Senior officials in the Kancheepuram district administration said they were not authorised to comment on the Parandur airport project. They, however, stated that three special DROs had been appointed for land acquisition for the Parandur project and that one of them has now been transferred.
Interestingly, the government appears to be focusing more on the Coimbatore airport expansion project. In the transfer order, the government has appointed a special district revenue officer (land acquisition) for the acquisition of land required for the extension of the runway at Coimbatore Airport.
In its election manifesto, the TVK had promised to drop the proposed Parandur airport project. However, after assuming office, the government has not made any official announcement on the future of the project.
The Parandur airport project, proposed as Chennai's second airport, requires the acquisition of over 5,700 acres of land across 13 villages in Kancheepuram district.
The project has witnessed sustained protests from local residents and farmers opposing land acquisition, despite the State government announcing compensation and rehabilitation measures.