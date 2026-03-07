Parandur greenfield airport declared ‘Special Project’

CHENNAI: The State government’s decision to declare the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport in Kancheepuram as a ‘Special Project’ under the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 has triggered fresh concerns, among environmental groups and villagers who have been protesting the project for several years.
The legislation was introduced in the Assembly by Revenue Minister Sattur Ramachandran on April 21, 2023. The bill was passed through a voice vote on the same day it was introduced, without any discussion. The rules for implementing the Act were later released on October 18, 2024.
The Act aims to address challenges faced during land acquisition for large scale projects when water bodies such as lakes, ponds, canals, and streams are located within the proposed project area. It allows the government to consolidate lands of at least 100 hectares containing such water bodies and allocate them for commercial, industrial, or infrastructure projects designated as ‘Special Projects’.
Once a project is granted that status, the government forms a five-member expert committee with – 4 government officials and 1 government-nominated environmental expert. It conducts a public consultation and prepares a draft land consolidation plan, which is then reviewed by the government before issuing final approval through the government gazette.
However, critics argue that the process is biased in favour of project approvals and does not adequately protect the environment.
The proposed Parandur Airport project covers more than 2,172 hectares across 13 villages, including wetlands, catchment areas, and agricultural lands. According to environmental assessments cited by the organisation, around 64% of the land consists of wet and dry agricultural lands, while 27% comprises lakes, ponds, and pools. It also reportedly contains around 40 water sources with a storage capacity of nearly 9 million cubic feet, of which 34 fall within or near the airport boundary.
Environmentalists warn that large scale development in the area could disrupt natural drainage systems, groundwater recharge, and flood mitigation mechanisms.
The site also includes a natural drainage channel that connects the Kesavaram dam to the Cooum River, along with a significant stretch of the 42 kilometre-long Kamban Canal that carries water from the Palar dam to Sriperumbudur Lake.
In its statement, Poovulagin Nanbargal urged the State government to reconsider the project in light of environmental risks and the growing challenges posed by climate change. It demanded that the project be cancelled and that the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act be repealed to prevent further damage to water bodies and ecological systems.
Residents of Parandur and neighbouring Ekanapuram have been protesting the project for several years, arguing that it would displace villagers, destroy agricultural lands, and damage the region’s fragile ecosystem. RL Elango, a resident of Ekanapuran, fumed: “Why does the government want to destroy this valuable farmland? This area is a buffer zone for Chennai during floods. We’ll always stand against the project.”