Parandur greenfield airport declared ‘Special Project’

The legislation was introduced in the Assembly by Revenue Minister Sattur Ramachandran on April 21, 2023. The bill was passed through a voice vote on the same day it was introduced, without any discussion. The rules for implementing the Act were later released on October 18, 2024.

The Act aims to address challenges faced during land acquisition for large scale projects when water bodies such as lakes, ponds, canals, and streams are located within the proposed project area. It allows the government to consolidate lands of at least 100 hectares containing such water bodies and allocate them for commercial, industrial, or infrastructure projects designated as ‘Special Projects’.

Once a project is granted that status, the government forms a five-member expert committee with – 4 government officials and 1 government-nominated environmental expert. It conducts a public consultation and prepares a draft land consolidation plan, which is then reviewed by the government before issuing final approval through the government gazette.