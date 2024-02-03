Paramedics urge health dept to frame council for paramedical staff members

CHENNAI: The Doctor's Association for Social Equality and the Government Paramedical Staff members have requested the State Health Department to frame guidelines for the paramedical staff and paramedical council in the State.

They also stated that the government should recognise all testing centers and should not favour major private testing firms.

Meanwhile, the paramedical staff members, currently working in testing centers and pathological laboratories also stated that many paramedical staff were not registered with the council as they qualified from unapproved institutions for their education and training.

The government should consider their plight and let them appear for an examination to test their qualification and register them based on the same.

The small laboratory paramedical staff and workers have stated that all the equipment used in these laboratories are procured from government-approved companies and from government-approved companies and quality certificates.

They urge that the government should check it the laboratory has been certified by the Pollution Control Board have tied up with medical waste disposal companies and run proper blood testing facilities and if the protocols are followed, small laboratories should not be shut down.

"The steps are being taken to form a council under the name of Tamil Nadu Paramedical and Paramedical Professions Council to regulate medical testing institutes and register lab technicians. However, there is no separate council for the staff working in blood testing centers based in Tamil Nadu. The council should recognise the small testing centers as they also procure the equipment and testing elements from the government-approved institutions," said Dr. G R Rabindranath, secretary of the Doctor's Association for Social Equality.

"The individuals who have studied in private lab training institutes and have been working as lab technicians for many years should also be recognised. The Tamil Nadu Paramedical and Paramedical Professions Council should be framed and proper regulations should be brought," he said.