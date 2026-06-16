Papanasam DMK seek apology from State Minister Shahjahan

TIRUCHY: DMK cadres from Papanasam in Thanjavur displayed posters across the segment against the IUML minister AM Shahjahan on Tuesday, condemning his statement against the DMK and have been planning a protest against the minister, who won with the works of the party cadres.
The posters against the IUML Minister Shahjahan had popped up across the Papanasam Assembly segment, demanding the minister apologise for his comments against DMK.
The posters also stated that the minister could win in the election only by the hard work of the DMK cadres, but he has jumped ship and started to speak against the ‘ladder’ that helped him climb high in electoral politics.
Information about the posters was taken to the knowledge of the minister, and soon, the IUML and TVK cadres commenced to remove the posters after informing the police. Later, the police had reportedly secured a few DMK cadres and seized a few posters from them.
Meanwhile, the DMK functionaries have approached the party leadership to stage a series of protests against the minister, seeking a public apology from him.
“We are waiting for the nod from the party leadership and will continue to protest against the minister until he apologises. We will also prove how DMK played a crucial role in his victory and how he has simply cheated DMK,” an angry functionary from DMK said.