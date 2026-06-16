Papanasam DMK seek apology from State Minister Shahjahan

Information about the posters was taken to the knowledge of the minister, and soon, the IUML and TVK cadres commenced to remove the posters after informing the police. Later, the police had reportedly secured a few DMK cadres and seized a few posters from them.

Meanwhile, the DMK functionaries have approached the party leadership to stage a series of protests against the minister, seeking a public apology from him.

“We are waiting for the nod from the party leadership and will continue to protest against the minister until he apologises. We will also prove how DMK played a crucial role in his victory and how he has simply cheated DMK,” an angry functionary from DMK said.