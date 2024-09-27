Panjamirtham issue: BJP functionary gets bail

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional anticipatory bail to S Selvakumar, vice chairman of BJP’s Industrial wing of Tamil Nadu.

Selvakumar, the petitioner, who was anticipating arrest at the hands of Palani Adivaram police based on a complaint lodged by M Pandiaraju, Superintendent, Panjamirtham Making Section, Arulmigu Dhandayathapani Swamy Thirukovil, Palani that the petitioner circulated false news on a social media post.

The petitioner recently tweeted that the same ghee, which had animal fat, was used in making Tirupati laddu manufactured in a Dindigul-based AR Dairy Foods private limited, was also used in making Panjamirtham.

However, the Temple administration denied such allegations and said that ghee’s being procured only from Aavin.

Meanwhile, the State government counsel raised objections to grant anticipatory bail as the petitioner intentionally posted such comments for publicity and it would amount to religious problems.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, after hearing, said before posting such comments on social media, the petitioner should have verified its authenticity and granted him bail with conditions that he should report to the Adivaram police station within three weeks and put in his signature.