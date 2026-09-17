Panic on Gudalur-Kerala Ghat road as jumbo blocks vehicles; narrow escape for couple

COIMBATORE: Vehicle movement on the interstate Tamil Nadu-Kerala route near Gudalur came to a brief halt on Thursday after a wild elephant strayed onto the Ghat road and charged at vehicles, triggering panic among motorists and tourists.
The elephant stood on the busy road for some time, preventing vehicles from moving in either direction. Vehicles travelling from Malappuram towards Gudalur and those heading to Kerala from Gudalur were forced to remain stationary as motorists waited for the animal to move away.
“The situation turned tense when a tourist couple from Kerala, travelling by two-wheeler towards Ooty, encountered the elephant as it suddenly charged towards the vehicles. Fearing for their safety, the couple abandoned their two-wheeler on the road and ran to a safe distance. The elephant then attacked the vehicle, trampling it several times. As members of the public raised a loud alarm, the animal moved towards the roadside and remained there for some time,” said a forest department staff member.
With the elephant no longer blocking the main carriageway, buses, lorries and other heavy vehicles alone were subsequently allowed to pass through the Ghat road. A short while later, the elephant entered the forest cover, following which the tourists and other motorists resumed their journey.
The forest department personnel also urged tourists to exercise caution while travelling through the hill road, particularly in areas frequented by wild elephants.