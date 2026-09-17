Panic on Gudalur-Kerala Ghat road as jumbo blocks vehicles; narrow escape for couple

The elephant stood on the busy road for some time, preventing vehicles from moving in either direction. Vehicles travelling from Malappuram towards Gudalur and those heading to Kerala from Gudalur were forced to remain stationary as motorists waited for the animal to move away.

“The situation turned tense when a tourist couple from Kerala, travelling by two-wheeler towards Ooty, encountered the elephant as it suddenly charged towards the vehicles. Fearing for their safety, the couple abandoned their two-wheeler on the road and ran to a safe distance. The elephant then attacked the vehicle, trampling it several times. As members of the public raised a loud alarm, the animal moved towards the roadside and remained there for some time,” said a forest department staff member.