Panic in western districts after hoax bomb threats

Multiple teams of police and bomb squad sleuths who were on their toes since morning confirmed the threats to be a hoax after carrying out intensive checks at regional passport offices in Coimbatore, Coonoor, Salem and post offices in Erode and Tirupur.

Armed with metal detectors, the bomb detection and disposal squads rushed to the Regional Passport Office on Avinashi Road and passport seva kendra in Peelamedu in Coimbatore. After an exhaustive check, the sleuths declared the threat to be a rumour.