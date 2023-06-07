Panic in Tirupattur after drunk man tries to tamper signal box

TIRUPATTUR: With the nation still reeling in shock over the Odisha train accident due to suspected sabotage in the signalling system, a similar incident of tampering with signalling system has been reported from Tirupattur district.

Sources said that Gokul (30) of Tirupattur, who was in an inebriated state, triggered panic by allegedly trying to break the signal box near the railway station on Tuesday.

Sources said that railway officials found something amiss with the signalling system on the track near Tirupattur station and alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

When RPF personnel inspected the spot they found Gokul on the railway tracks and took him to the Jolarpet RPF station. During the inquiry, Gokul gave contradictory replies and said that he did it out of frustration as his girlfriend had stopped talking to him. In a fit of anger, he had tried to break the signal box.

Not convinced with his version and keeping in mind the signal interference in the Odisha rail disaster, RPF officers handed him over to the GRP.

Senior officials DSP of GRP Periasamy, RPF divisional security commissioner Savro Kumar and Tirupattur DSP Senthil Kumar interrogated the accused.

Bruce, the police dog, was also brought to the spot and taken to various locations in and around Tirupattur railway station for a thorough investigation.

Local railway officials were alarmed over the incident as it happened within days of the Odisha train tragedy which claimed more than 250 lives.

When this reporter contacted railway officials about the incident, they claimed ignorance and said Tirupattur came under the Salem railway division’s jurisdiction. “If our intervention is sought, we would then take up the issue,” said Chennai officials.

When reports last came in, inquiries were still on with Gokul and the government railway police were maintaining a tight vigil at the spot.