Pangolin scales meant for smuggling seized in Courtallam, three arrested

MADURAI: Pangolin scales weighing about 1.160 kilo were seized in Courtallam of Tenkasi district and three men accused of smuggling such quantities of scales were arrested and remanded in custody, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as S Dhanuskodi alias Ramar (46) of Therkku Sezhiyanallur, Tirunelveli, K Sinrasu (28) of Manur, Tirunelveli and C Anthony ( 37) of the same locality. Acting on a tip off, a joint team of Protection and Vigilance, TN Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau nabbed the accused in Courtallam Range. S Logasundaranathan, Forest Range Officer, Tirunelveli, who led the operation, said Pangolin, is protected under Schedule –I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. “Pangolins are also considered rare, endangered and threatened species,” he said.