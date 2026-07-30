Panel to probe schools charging excess fee: Minister Rajmohan

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Thursday said a committee headed by a retired judge and comprising education experts will be constituted to monitor the collection of excess fees in schools.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, the minister said the proposed panel would examine grievances related to school fees and ensure greater transparency in the functioning of educational institutions.
“Several important announcements for students are expected during the upcoming budget as detailed studies were conducted on adoption of modern technology in classrooms. As part of these initiatives, the government plans to introduce a dedicated computer science subject for students from Class 6 onwards. Steps are also being taken to improve the maintenance of toilets and other basic facilities in government schools,” he said.
Rajmohan said enrolment in government schools has increased this academic year compared to the previous year, as more parents are enrolling their children in government primary schools due to improvements in the public education system. “The department is also identifying students who have discontinued their education and taking steps to bring them back into schools,” he said.
Responding to questions about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s proposed visit to Karnataka in connection with the Mekedatu dam dispute, Rajmohan said only the Chief Minister’s Office would release official information regarding the visit and reports from other sources should not be considered authentic.