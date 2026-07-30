Panel to probe schools charging excess fee: Minister Rajmohan

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, the minister said the proposed panel would examine grievances related to school fees and ensure greater transparency in the functioning of educational institutions.

“Several important announcements for students are expected during the upcoming budget as detailed studies were conducted on adoption of modern technology in classrooms. As part of these initiatives, the government plans to introduce a dedicated computer science subject for students from Class 6 onwards. Steps are also being taken to improve the maintenance of toilets and other basic facilities in government schools,” he said.