Panel to probe Excess fee for medical courses

The committee, headed by the dean of a government medical college, has been directed to inspect the institutions and submit its report within a week. The DME officials said action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

In Tamil Nadu, the Fee Determination Committee fixes the tuition fee structure for MBBS and BDS courses offered by self-financing medical and dental colleges. Under the approved structure, the annual tuition fee for MBBS in government medical colleges is Rs 18,073, while the fee for BDS is Rs 16,073.