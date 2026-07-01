Panel to probe Excess fee for medical courses

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has constituted a committee to investigate three private medical colleges following complaints that they collected fees beyond the limits approved by the State Fee Determination Committee and violated the regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The committee, headed by the dean of a government medical college, has been directed to inspect the institutions and submit its report within a week. The DME officials said action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.
In Tamil Nadu, the Fee Determination Committee fixes the tuition fee structure for MBBS and BDS courses offered by self-financing medical and dental colleges. Under the approved structure, the annual tuition fee for MBBS in government medical colleges is Rs 18,073, while the fee for BDS is Rs 16,073.
For government quota seats in private medical colleges, the annual MBBS fee ranges between Rs 4.35 lakh and Rs 5.40 lakh, while the BDS fee is fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh. For management quota seats, the annual MBBS fee is fixed between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh. Colleges have also been directed to display hostel, transport and food charges on their official websites.
In April 2026, the National Medical Commission instructed all medical colleges and universities to collect MBBS tuition fees only for the stipulated academic duration of four-and-a-half years. Following the directive, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Admission Committee instructed all self-financing medical colleges and private universities in the State to strictly comply with the NMC guidelines.
Authorities also reiterated that institutions must adhere to the fee structure approved by the Fee Determination Committee and refrain from collecting any additional amount from students.
However, complaints received through the Chief Minister's Special Cell and the Directorate of Medical Education alleged that some private medical colleges have been collecting tuition fees for five-and-a-half years instead of the prescribed four-and-a-half-year course duration.
Based on these complaints, the DME has ordered inspections of the three institutions. Officials said appropriate action would be taken after the committee submits its report.
Under the NMC direction, MBBS tuition fee should be collected only for the stipulated academic duration of four-and-a-half years. However, the CM cell received plaints that the three colleges collected fee for five-and-a-half years