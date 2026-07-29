Panel to draft TN Act to regulate civil engineering profession

According to a Government Order issued by Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary R Selvaraj, the committee will be headed by PWD Chief Engineer E Senthil.

The committee comprises Anna University Professor S Karthikeyan, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Superintending Engineer TR Rajan Babu, Directorate of Town and Country Planning Additional Director P Ranganathan, Greater Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer S Rajeswari, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department senior engineer AG Sethuraman, and senior engineer A Kuttalingam. Law Department Deputy Secretary M Jeevanantham will oversee the legal aspects of the proposed legislation.