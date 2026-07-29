Panel to draft TN Act to regulate civil engineering profession

CHENNAI: The State government has constituted an expert committee to examine the feasibility of enacting an exclusive Professional Civil Engineers Act to regulate the profession and safeguard the interests and livelihood of engineers.
According to a Government Order issued by Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary R Selvaraj, the committee will be headed by PWD Chief Engineer E Senthil.
The committee comprises Anna University Professor S Karthikeyan, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Superintending Engineer TR Rajan Babu, Directorate of Town and Country Planning Additional Director P Ranganathan, Greater Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer S Rajeswari, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department senior engineer AG Sethuraman, and senior engineer A Kuttalingam. Law Department Deputy Secretary M Jeevanantham will oversee the legal aspects of the proposed legislation.
The government said the State currently does not have a separate law to regulate professional civil engineers or protect their professional practice and livelihood. The committee has been tasked with exploring the formulation of dedicated legislation to address the gap.