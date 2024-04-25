Panel formed for TN engineering admissions for 2024-25

CHENNAI: The State Higher Education Department (HED) has constituted a high-level coordination committee to conduct engineering admissions for 2024-2025.

The committee, comprising members including Anna University Registrar, would release a detailed schedule for engineering admissions and counselling sessions.

Every year, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of HED, conducts Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) with the participation of Anna University and its 450 affiliated colleges across the State. More than 1.5 lakh aspirants register for the TNEA every year.

All admission-related activities such as registration of applications, uploading of certificates, certificate verification, assigning random numbers to the registered students, release of rank list, counselling for special category, general counselling, vocational counselling, supplementary counselling, SCA to SC counselling, publication of provisional allotment were held through online since 2020-2021.

A senior official from the DOTE said that TNEA 2024-25 would also be done completely online. “As the TNEA process would start soon after the Class 12 results, the committee would prepare a detailed report on the uploading the applications. The committee would also monitor the whole TNEA process till the end of the counselling,” he added

Sources from the State Secretariat said that Minister K Ponmudy is likely to chair a review meeting with higher officials to know the progress in the admission for engineering, arts, science, polytechnic and vocational courses. However, there was no official confirmation on the proposed meeting.