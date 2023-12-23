Panel formed for man-animal conflict cases in Vellore

VELLORE: The Forest Department has formed a 12-member committee consisting of forest officials to go into man-animal conflict issues in the Gudiyattam and Pernambut ranges in Vellore district, officials said.

The move follows residents of many villages fearing for their lives and livestock after sightings of leopards moving around with their cubs in the reserve forest area.

However, Vellore DFO Kalanidhi said, “Movement of leopards is within the reserve forest area, which is its natural habitat. However, villages should be cautious when venturing in the habitat of the leopards as they are trespassing into the former’s natural domain.”

“A 12-member committee had been formed in Gudiyattam/Pernambut areas to oversee man-animal conflicts,” he said and added, “in the last 6 months the department has paid more than Rs 15 lakh as relief.”