Pandya period inscriptions found near Paramakudi

MADURAI: Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation has unearthed two fragmentary inscriptions of the Pandya period from a Shiva temple at Kallikottai near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

V Rajaguru, president of the research foundation found the new fragmentary inscriptions during his inspection of the dilapidated temple. An archaeological team led by Amarnath Ramakrishna had already recorded six fragmentary inscriptions at the Siva shrine and one at the Amman shrine there. New inscriptions are found in the basement of the destroyed Mukhamaṇḍapa of the Siva shrine, one on the side of the Jagathi and another on the top of it, Rajaguru said on Monday.

"These are 13th-century Pandya inscriptions. A two-line inscription mentions Srikomarapanmarana Tribhuvana Chakravathi. It might be Maravarman Sundara Pandya I," he said

Another four-line inscription indicated the levy of one-half of the ‘kalam’ (measuring tool) yielding in Aippasi kuruvai and (sandhi) Vigrakaperu. The names of Mizhalai Kootram and Thirukanapper Kootram are mentioned.

During the reign of Sadayavarman Kulasekara Pandyan I, he opposed Kulothunga Chola III when he tried to perform Veerabhishekam in the Pandya country, resulting in war at Mattiyur and Kallikottai.

From the words of the fragmentary inscriptions of the Pandya period, it could be assumed that they belong to Maravarman Sundara Pandya I.

In the inscription of 1538 AD, in the Amman shrine, the village is called Nadamangalam alias Sundarathol Nallur and the Lord is called Nainar Thavachakravartheeswaramudaiya Nainar.

Small sculptures of Narthana Ganapathy, Lord Muruga and Lakulisa Pashupatha in standing posture were carved on the half pillars of the Amman shrine. The sculpture of Lakulisa Pashupatha standing with four hands is a rare collection. Most of his sculptures were found in a sitting posture.

The Golaki Mutt functioned in this ancient temple. It was a sect of Pasupatha, Lakulisha Pasupatha and Kalamukha who were engaged in teaching monks in Saiva monasteries. A fragmentary inscription of a Pandya mentions the Golaki Mutt in the temple, its preceptors and disciples.

The Pallipadai temple was probably built by Maravarman Sundara Pandya I after the Pandya-Chola war. Citing these, Rajaguru requested the HR&CE Department to renovate and preserve the temple, which marked an important epoch in the history of Pandya and Chola.