Panchayats can opt out of merger with newly formed municipal corporations: TN Minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Those village panchayats who do not wish to merge with the corporations can stay away after giving written consent and the government does not force anyone on this, said State Minister KN Nehru here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Animal Husbandry department, KN Nehru said, Chennai is gearing up to face the monsoon rains and all preparations are placed well in advance.

“A meeting in this regard was earlier held by Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and another meeting will be organised with the officials soon,” he said. Stating that more than 95 per cent of works on stormwater drains have already been completed, the Minister said, not only in Chennai but also in many corporations including Tiruchy , the works are nearing completion.

“The sewage canals are also desilted for which the funds have been allocated from the municipal administration department. Now Chennai can withstand even 20 to 25 cm average rainfall. If it rains beyond this, there would be problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister pointed out that the village panchayats located adjacent to the Tiruchy Corporation could not get drinking water and UGD facilities. So the government has decided to merge those villages with the Corporation to ensure the availability of basic infrastructure.

“At the same time, those village panchayats who do not wish to be merged with the corporations can stay away by submitting a written consent and we will never force any village to merge with the corporation,” Nehru added.

Earlier the minister inaugurated the mobile veterinary clinic in the presence of Collector M Pradeep Kumar and others.