Panchayat VP approaches CM cell seeking intervention in husband's murder

CHENNAI: The family of the late husband of Vichoor panchayat vice president approached the Chief Minister's cell on Monday demanding police to take action against the actual suspects in the murder and claimed that Avadi city police have arrested five persons who were not directly involved in the murder.

In the first week of October, S Suman (47) was murdered after an alleged argument between relatives over adding name in the invitation for a temple festival in Manali. Avadi City Police had arrested five persons in connection with the murder on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, recently, Suman's wife, Vaidehi and his family members approached the Secretariat claiming that the actual accused in the murder is the president of Vichoor panchayat, who had previous enmity with Suman and demanded intervention.

While family members were undergoing security checks, police personnel found a small knife on the baggage of the eight year old son of Suman and when questioned they claimed that it was to cut fruits. Police seized the knife and allowed them to file a petition.

During a gathering among village elders to discuss the preparations for the upcoming temple festival, one of the arrested persons, Saran (34) had picked up an argument over his name not included in the notice and invitations for the temple festivals.

As the elders were pacifying Saran, Suman's elder brother, Suresh had allegedly assaulted Saran and Suman had asked Saran to leave the place, coming in support of his brother. Suman was murdered in retaliation.