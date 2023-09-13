Panchayat secy gets 7-yr jail for cheating woman

CHENGALPATTU: The District Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old panchayat secretary Ramkumar to seven years imprisonment for sexual offence and cheating a woman.

He was accused for cheating a woman after impregnating her with promises of marriage.

Ramkumar, a resident of Poosivakkam in Wallajahbad worked as a panchayat secretary in Porpandhal area. In 2017, he befriended a woman who would come to his neighbourhood often to visit her relatives and impregnated her after he promised to marry her.

However, when he refused to keep his word, the woman lodged a complaint with the Kancheepuram All Women’s police station after which he was arrested.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court, the judge sentenced Ramkumar to seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 6,000 and he was also directed to pay Rs 3,000 as compensation for the victim’s mental trauma.