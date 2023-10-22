Panchayat President’s son murdered in Chengelpet

CHENNAI: A 29 year old man, a ward member in Vengadamangalam village panchayat in Chengelpet district and the son of the Panchayat President was hacked to death by a gang around midnight on Saturday near Kayar along Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

The gang had hurled country bombs at the victim's car to make it halt after which they pulled out their target out of the vehicle and attacked him.

The deceased was identified as R Anbarasan of the AIADMK. He was a member of the party's Amma Pasarai, police said. His mother, Kalyani Ravi is the panchayat president.

On Saturday, Anbarasan was travelling back home in a car, with his friends, after attending an event when he was attacked.

Police investigations revealed that he went to Keerapakkam village to attend the event and returned along the Keerapakkkam- Kayar stretch when the incident happened.

The gang who were hiding in a cemetery under the cover of darkness came out in two wheelers on seeing Anbarasan's car.

From a distance, they hurled country bombs at the car after which the driver lost control and brought the vehicle to a halt.

The gang then pulled Anbarasan out of the car and started attacking him with weapons. When Anbarasan tried to escape, they chased and hacked him to death, police investigations revealed.

Anbarasan's friends were spared by the attackers. On information, Kayar Police rushed to the scene and moved Anbarasan's dead body to Chengelpet Government hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Anbarasan's family and party members staged a protest on Vandalur - Kandigai road demanding that police arrest the murderers at the earliest.

Senior police officers pacified the protestors promising quick action after which the crowd dispersed.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Anbarasan was into the real estate business and police suspect a business rivalry to be the reason behind the murder.

Anbarasan's parents have been panchayat president for successive terms and police are also probing if there was any political rivalry locally.