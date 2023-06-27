Panchayat president Kalimuthu held in Virudhunagar dist on graft charge

MADURAI: P Kalimuthu, president of Keelarajakularaman panchayat, Srivilliputhur panchayat union, Virudhunagar district was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths on Monday after being charged with taking a bribe. Investigations revealed that Pon.Baba Pandiyan, who resides at Middle street, Keelarajakularaman village, Vembakottai taluk, applied for a building plan at Keelarajakularaman panchayat. Kalimuthu earlier demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and later reduced it to Rs 6,000 to issue the building plan approval for construction of a new house on three cents of land at the village in the name of his wife Roobarani. Unwilling to bribe the president, Pandiyan approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Virudhunagar detachment and lodged a complaint. In this connection, a case was registered and the trap was organised, sources said.

