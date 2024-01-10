Panchami land issue: Annamalai urges DMK govt to cooperate with NCSC

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the ruling DMK government not to delay the investigation process on the Murasoli Trust's Panchami land issue and ensure cooperation to the NCSC over the investigation process.

He further announced that the BJP's legal struggle to recover Panchami land belonging to Scheduled Caste community will continue.

"Allegations that the Panchami land belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, where the office of Murasoli Trust, the DMK's mouthpiece, is located have been for years. The fact that the DMK, which should have been asked to explain this allegation on several platforms, has avoided giving an answer, has raised strong suspicions among the public," Annamalai said in a social media post.

This comes after Justice SM Subramaniam of Madras High Court dismissed writ of prohibition filed by Murasoli Trust against National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) inquiring into Panchami land issue and ordered the Commission to issue a fresh notice since L Murugan is no more the vice-chairman of the NCSC.

It may be recalled that in 2019, state BJP general secretary professor R Srinivasan lodged a complaint with the NCSC, to probe the allegations that the Murasoli Trust building in Kodambakkam is located on a Panchami land which belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.