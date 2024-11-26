Pamban road bridge pillar found damaged 

CHENNAI: Just as the new sea bridge is set to open, a small portion of a pillar of the Pamban Road bridge, which serves as the only mode of connectivity, was found damaged.

Expressing concerns over the poor condition of the bridge, which suffered damage on its fifth pillar, people have called for immediate repair and checks on other pillars.

Meanwhile, a social activist Chinnathambi of Pamban said that the Annai Indira Gandhi Road Bridge which was inaugurated in 1988 serves as means of livelihood for one lakh people living on the Rameswaram island.