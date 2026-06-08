Pamban fishermen remain jailed in Lanka even after 106 days

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court on Monday extended the judicial custody of 12 Pamban fishermen until June 16, prolonging their detention beyond 100 days after they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
The fishermen, who had ventured into the sea from Pamban Southwadi fishing harbour on February 24, were produced before the Velisara Court in the Negombo district for the ninth time. The court ordered the extension of their remand till June 16, following which they were lodged back in prison.
The 12 fishermen have remained in Sri Lankan custody for 106 days since their arrest, according to their families.
Family members expressed concern over the continued detention, stating that the fishermen have not yet been released despite spending more than three months in prison.
In a separate case, a Sri Lankan court also extended the remand of six fishermen from Manakudy in Kanniyakumari district until June 16.
The six fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on May 12 after they allegedly crossed the maritime boundary while fishing in a fibre boat that had departed from Mandapam South fishing harbour.
They were produced before the Negombo court on Sunday for the third hearing in the case, during which the court ordered the extension of their judicial custody.