Pallikonda siblings arrested for spate of chain snatchings near Gudiyattam

VELLORE: A special police party arrested two brothers, who were involved in a spate of chain snatchings, and recovered from them 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, a two-wheeler and Rs 1,000 cash on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Niranjan (25) and Nitish Kumar (21) both of Kil Vettuvanam village near Pallikonda, 20 kilometres from Vellore.

Niranjan worked as a parotta master in an eatery in his village. Gudiyattam DSP Ramamurthy formed a special party following Anitha of Gudiyattam complaining that her 2.5 sovereign gold chain was snatched.

Investigation and a check of the CCTV camera footage in nearby areas revealed the involvement of duo.

The duo confessed to having snatched a 7-sovereign gold chain from Geethanjali, a 6.5 sovereign gold chain from Sudha both of Gudiyattam and a 2.5 sovereign chain from Savithri of Pernambut all totally amounting to 20 sovereigns.

The police remanded them to custody.