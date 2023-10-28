Pallikaranai and Avadi get new deputy commissioners

CHENNAI: Pallikaranai and Avadi got new deputy commissioners of police inthe latest shuffle among police officers by the home department.



Gautam Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Salem City has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai in Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Ayman Jamal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sathiyamangalam Sub Division, Erode has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Avadi Law and Order, Avadi Police Commissionerate.

S Brinda Assistant Superintendent of Police, Pollachi Sub Division, Coimbatore — promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Salem. N Baskaran, DC, Avadi Law and Order, Avadi Police Commissionerate has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police VIBattalion, Madurai. Suguna Singh, Superintendent of Police, on compulsory wait on return from study leave has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Railways, Chennai.