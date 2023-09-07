Palladam murder: Two accused surrender before Tirupur police

COIMBATORE: Two more assailants involved in the murder of a four member family surrendered before police in Tirupur North police station on Wednesday.

Even as five special teams of police were on an intensive search, the accused persons A Venkatesh, 27 from Tirunelveli and Vishal alias Sonaimuthaiya, 20 from Theni surrendered before police in the morning.

Both were taken to an undisclosed location for inquiry by police. The duo along with Chellamuthu, 24 from Trichy hacked to death P Mohanraj, 45, a BJP functionary from Kallakinaru, his cousin Senthil Kumar, 47, mother Pushpavathi, 69 and aunt Rathinammal, 58 after they questioned them for consuming liquor in their land on Sunday night.

A day after the incident, police on Monday nabbed Chellamuthu, who broke his leg while attempting to escape and was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

After two days of protest, the family members received the bodies of deceased persons from Palladam Government Hospital on Tuesday and took it on a procession for burial.

With the arrest of all the three accused persons, normalcy returned to Palladam area, which remained tense over the last two days and police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents.