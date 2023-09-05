Palladam murder: Police zero-in on the prime accused Venkatesh

CHENNAI: The cops have zeroed-in on the prime suspect in the Palladam murder, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The accused, Venkatesh, who is from Tirunelveli, is said to have absconded after the murder.



The special team comprising Tiruppur cops are already in Tirunelveli for probing people related to Venkatesh. The police, according to the report, are in possession of a CCTV footage capturing Venkatesh from the spot where his phone was switched-off. The police have informed that he would be nabbed today.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased are continuing to protest refusing to accept the bodies till all the culprits are caught.

Four members of a family, including two women, were hacked to death allegedly by three persons due to previous enmity, at Palladam in the district, police said on Monday. One person has been detained in connection with the crime, said police.

One person, Chellamuthu, has been detained in connection with the crime, said police.

(Inputs from PTI)