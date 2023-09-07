Palladam murder: Main accused Venkatesh shot, nabbed

CHENNAI: The main accused in the Palladam murders, Venkatesh, was nabbed after he was shot by the cops as he tried to escape on Thursday morning, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

The reports state that Venkatesh tried to escape flinging mud while the special team confiscated his weapons. The reports further divulge that the accused was shot at his legs.

Venkatesh after getting nabbed has been taken to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Currently, he is being operated on to remove the bullets.

On Sunday night, P Mohanraj, 45, a BJP functionary from Kallakinaru, his cousin Senthil Kumar, 47, mother Pushpavathi, 69 and aunt Rathinammal, 58 were murdered after they questioned the assailants for consuming liquor in their land.

Upon inquiry the police learned that Venkatesh had worked as a driver in the load vehicle owned by Senthil Kumar. As he was sacked from job within a few months, Venkatesh and his two accomplices were into the habit of consuming liquor on the pathway to the house of Senthil Kumar to avenge him.

When Senthil Kumar questioned the trio, they hacked him and his family members to death.

Following the incident, the villagers, family members and BJP workers resorted to continuous protest and announced that they would receive the bodies only if all the three accused persons were arrested by police.

After assurances from the police to nab the accused soon, the kin of the deceased accepted the mortal remains.

(Inputs from bureau)