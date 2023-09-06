Palayamkottai Inspector suspended for inaction

MADURAI: Palayamkottai Inspector of Police Kasi Pandian has been placed under suspension over the recent murder of BJP functionary Jagan (34), who held a position as general secretary of the party’s youth wing, sources said on Tuesday. Despite intelligence reports, the Inspector did not act accordingly to prevent the crime.

Tirunelveli Deputy Inspector General of Police Pravesh Kumar, when contacted, said there was a specific alert received by the police that there was strong enmity between the gang, which indulged in the crime and the victim.

But, basically preventive measures were not taken and hence the Inspector was suspended. Nearly 12 accused, including Prabu were arrested in the case, the DIG said.

Earlier, an armed gang hacked Jagan to death when he was alone at Moolikulam near Palayamkottai on the night of August 30. Previous enmity was suspected behind the crime and the Palayamkottai police filed a case based on a complaint.

Prabu, a DMK functionary, who was considered the foe of the murdered victim, recently surrendered before court in connection with the murder.

However, relatives of the victim after days of protest condemning the killing and demanding the arrest of Prabu and his relatives, accepted the body on Monday from Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.