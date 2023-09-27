Palar footpath washed away; schools marooned

VELLORE: Continuous rain in Vellore district has resulted in a sand footpath constructed across the Palar river connecting Melalathur near Gudiyattam with Agaramcheri, 25 km from Vellore on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway side, being washed away.

As a result, a school in Vellore town was marooned resulting in students being shifted to nearby temples and a church for classes on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, the footpath across the Palar was washed away in heavy rains and locals in 30 villages were forced to take a 20km detour to reach the other side.

It affected vegetable traders who had to reach Gudiyattam market to sell their produce and the students from reaching their schools.

Similarly, aided primary and middle schools at Mullipalayam on the outskirts of Vellore were marooned when the institutions were surrounded by water on all sides resulting in the students being taken to nearby temples and church for classes.

While primary school Classes from 1 to 3 were conducted in the nearby Muthu Mariamman Temple, Classes 4 and 5 were conducted in the Om Shakthi Temple.

Middle school students were moved to a nearby church for their classes. In both areas, water was yet to recede with residents demanding that a permanent solution be found for this annual issue.